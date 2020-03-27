Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a daily sentiment score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Amazon.com’s analysis:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $55.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,900.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,591. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,844.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

