Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,016,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 27th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 985,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ambarella stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,835 shares of company stock worth $1,207,398. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

