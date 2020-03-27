Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Purchases A$12,666.25 in Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Santo Carlini bought 294,564 shares of Ambertech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,666.25 ($8,983.16).

Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Santo Carlini bought 99,091 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$4,657.28 ($3,303.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

