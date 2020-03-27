AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,863 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,903,000 after acquiring an additional 276,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,440,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5,492.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,607,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

