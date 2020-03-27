Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,689,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,075,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.