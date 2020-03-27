Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,501 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.20% of Amdocs worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.