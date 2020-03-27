Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,411,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

