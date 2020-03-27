Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Position Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Ameren by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.