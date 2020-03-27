Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $787.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.09. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 688,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,620 shares of company stock worth $20,770,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.