America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,968,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 27th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $12.66 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

