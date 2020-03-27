American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

AAL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 5,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

