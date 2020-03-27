American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

AAL stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 19,491,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,489,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,435.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,607,876 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,825,165 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,134,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667,389 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 68,944,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,849,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

