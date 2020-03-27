American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,446. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

