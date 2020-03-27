American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 6,999,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,304. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

