American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of American Express worth $1,130,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

American Express stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

