American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

