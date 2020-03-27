American Public Education (APEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – American Public Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – American Public Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of American Public Education have underperformed the industry in the past year, gradual improvement in enrollment is expected to drive growth. During fourth-quarter 2019, total and net course registrations by new students grew 1% from the prior-year quarter. Introduction of new certificate and degree programs, along with strong digital marketing campaigns are aiding the company. Notably, estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 30 days, reflecting optimism surrounding the company’s earnings prospects. However, its earnings met the analysts’ expectation during the quarter. In fact, both the top and bottom lines declined 3.3% and 33% year over year, respectively, due to lower contribution from its segments.”

3/11/2020 – American Public Education had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

3/11/2020 – American Public Education had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

2/22/2020 – American Public Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – American Public Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

