American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

