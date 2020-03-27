American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of American Tower worth $1,460,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

