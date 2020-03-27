American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 351.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of American Woodmark worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,955.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 176,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Woodmark by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 1,273.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $6,314,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,456. The company has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

