AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.90% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $128,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 434,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,797 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

COLD stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

