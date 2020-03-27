Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 27th total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amerisafe in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

