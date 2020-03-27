AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $84.16 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

