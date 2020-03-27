AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Cut to $84.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Jennison Associates boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 328,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 4,524,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,760,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Securities boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

