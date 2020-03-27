Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 169.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5,533.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 63,758 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 481,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 356,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.