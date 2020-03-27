Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,920 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Calavo Growers worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 391,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 125.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 203,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $54.23 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $942.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.