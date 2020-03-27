Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,384 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of WABCO worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WABCO in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WABCO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in WABCO by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

WBC opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

