Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $3,205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

