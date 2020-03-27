Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Autoliv worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 808.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.54. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.