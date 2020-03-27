Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Atlantica Yield worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $31,268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 856,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 742,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 500,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

