Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,285 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of New Residential Investment worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.00. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

