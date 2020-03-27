Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,830 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Malibu Boats worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $4,787,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $4,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

