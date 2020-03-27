Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,801 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGAL opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

