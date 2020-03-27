Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 150,355 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NIC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NIC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 243,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NIC by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of EGOV opened at $21.44 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

