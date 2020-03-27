Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Brunswick worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

Shares of BC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

