Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141,765 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Alamos Gold worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

