Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

