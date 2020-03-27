Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,776 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Delphi Technologies worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

