Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

