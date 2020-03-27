Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.78 Million Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

