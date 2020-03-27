Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 664,677 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,920,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 147,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $86.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

