Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 241,178 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,384,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

