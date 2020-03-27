Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,540 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,505,000 after acquiring an additional 686,172 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 724.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 220,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

