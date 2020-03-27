Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

