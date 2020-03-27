Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of TEGNA worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

