Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Perrigo worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

