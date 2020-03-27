Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,478 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Proto Labs worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 124,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 144,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Proto Labs from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $76.85 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $119.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.