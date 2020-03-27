Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,932 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,226.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $194,015. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

