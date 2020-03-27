Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,235 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 241.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,235 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. grace capital raised its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

