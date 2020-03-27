Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,815 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,863,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4,483.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 158,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,218 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

ADS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

